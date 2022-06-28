ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, IL

Fun things to do in Logan County

By From news reports
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

First Responders Foundation Logan County Chapter Walk –A-Thon

When: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2

Where: Latham Park in Downtown Lincoln

Details: $5 per person. The Walk-A-Thon is a fundraiser for the new Logan County Chapter of the First Responders Foundation. The mission of the Chapter is to serve and honor all First Responders, Veterans and their families, build appreciation and respect for their work, and enhance public safety all in the Logan County area. All funds raised will stay in Logan County. This event is for the whole family. All ages are welcome. There will be a raffle drawing after the Walk-A-Thon. For each lap of the course participants will receive one raffle ticket. Come out and join the fun and make a difference for Logan County! (No dogs, please.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pBMV_0gOMWucB00

Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals

When: Pits open at 3, Stands at 4, local pill draw ends at 5:30, hotlaps start at 6 with racing at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 3

Where: Logan County Fairgrounds, 1408 Short 11th St., in Lincoln

Details: The DIRTcar Summer Nationals return to Lincoln Speedway for a pre-Independence Day Holiday Special. Three action-packed classes includes: DIRTcar Super Late Models, Summit Modified Nationals and 305 Sprint Cars plus fireworks after the show. Cost is aults $30, children 11 and under $5. Tickets as well as all pit passes will be sold at track on race day.

July 4th fireworks, activities

Lincoln

Lincoln Park District will celebrate July 4th with celebrations planned for Sunday, July 3 with live music and fireworks running from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Monday, July 4 there will be the annual childrens parade starting at 10 a.m. at Scully Park and walking/riding a bike to the Lincoln Park District. The district aquatic center will open at noon and everyone is invited to join them for a free popsicle at the pool. Games at the pool with begin at 2 p.m.

Mount Pulaski

Mount Pulaski will feature the annual July 4th town wide garage sales starting July 1. The fireworks display will be at dusk Saturday, July 2 at Fraiser Park.

Atlanta

The City of Atlanta will celebrate the 4th of July on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

Saturday

Fireworks are cheduled at nightfall out at the Atlanta Sports Complex/ Atlanta Ball Diamond. The concession stand will be open. Those coming out to enjoy the fireworks are encouraged to come early as parking can be limited. People coming out are also welcome to bring chairs,towels, food, and nonalcoholic beverages.

Sunday

A 4th of July Cruise-in on Historic U.S. Route 66 will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thecruise-in is free and open to any vehicle. The cruise-in will take place on the 1926 alignment of Historic U.S. Route 66, now Arch Street. Participants will park on Arch Street between Raceand Vine Streets. For those wishing to enjoy the cars, parking is available in front of the U.S. Post Office and at the Atlanta Public Library. Missy’s Sweet Shoppe inside the Palms Grill Café will be open with festive treats and Chubby’s Bar & Grill will have their famous cheeseburger special.

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: Fun things to do in Logan County

The Courier

The Courier

