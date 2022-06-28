ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TTI Wins Raytheon Technologies Premier Supplier Award for Third Year

By TTI Inc.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 2 days ago

Fort Worth, Texas -- June 24, 2022 -- TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components is proud to announce the company has received recognition from Raytheon Technologies as a Premier Award recipient for the third consecutive year since 2019. Raytheon Technologies has recognized TTI,...

news.thomasnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

GlobalWafers announces plans for massive US plant

Taiwan's GlobalWafers on Monday unveiled plans to establish a massive plant in northern Texas to produce a component vital to making semiconductors with an investment of up to $5 billion. On Monday, Intel said that it was postponing a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of two semiconductor plants in Ohio, at a cost of $20 billion, due to a lack of concrete progress in Congress.
SHERMAN, TX
Phys.org

In non-volatile memory technologies, 2D materials may drive a major leap forward

Non-volatile memories—which are able to retain information even when power is removed—are largely employed in computers, tablets, pen drives and many other electronic devices. Among the various existing technologies, magnetoresistive random-access memories (MRAM), currently used only in specific applications, are expected to expand considerably on the market in the decade to come.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

KULR Receives Follow-On Order From Lockheed Martin

KULR Technology Group Inc KULR has received a follow-on order for its space-developed phase change material (PCM) heat sink technology from Lockheed Martin Corp LMT. Financial terms were not disclosed. Phase change material heat sink technology reduces system temperature excursions and extends the life of key components within the thermal...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Benzinga

Read How Avid Bioservices Fared In Q4

Avid Bioservices Inc CDMO reported Q4 FY22 sales of $31.2 million, up 13% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $28.96 million. The growth is attributed to an increase in the scope of in-process and completed manufacturing runs and process development revenues. The company signed multiple new project orders during Q4 totaling...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
nextbigfuture.com

Nuclear Fusion Startup Zap Energy Makes Progress and Gets $160 Million

Zap Energy creating the first plasmas in their FuZE-Q prototype. They achieved Q=1 where the process of nuclear fusion inside a plasma yields more energy than was consumed to create the plasma. In 2021, Zap Energy used sheared-flow stabilization to extend the lifetime of Z-pinch plasmas at 500 kiloamps (kA)...
SEATTLE, WA
Sourcing Journal

Taiwan Companies Collab on Sustainable Membrane Material

Click here to read the full article. HWAFUNE Textile, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of functional fabrics, has teamed with polymer producer Phoenix Innovative Materials to develop Porlite, a sustainable polypropylene (PP) membrane. HWAFUNE chairman Jackson Chang said he started to take interest in PP membranes because the lifecycle of the material, from the production of the membrane and the manufacturing of the fabrics to the disposal of the clothing, is more in line with increased environmental awareness than membranes made of PU, TPU and PTFE. When heated to high temperatures during the manufacturing process, PTFE will generate PFOA, which is classified as a...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tti#Europe#Mouser Electronics#Tti Inc#Sager Electronics
Benzinga

Why Sanofi Shares Are Falling Today

The FDA has placed Sanofi SA's SNY Phase 3 studies of tolebrutinib in multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis on partial clinical hold. New enrollment in the U.S. is paused, and participants in the U.S. who have been in the trial for fewer than 60 days shall suspend the study drug.
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Scientists Finally Create A Quantum Circuit At An Atomic Scale

Australian researchers have announced the manufacturing of a quantum circuit at an atomic scale, claiming it integrates all the necessary components of a classical computer chip but at a much, much smaller scale. Once assembled, the tiny processor was able to complete a tough task that classical computers struggle to...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Nature.com

Quasi-solid-state Zn-air batteries with an atomically dispersed cobalt electrocatalyst and organohydrogel electrolyte

Quasi-solid-state Zn-air batteries are usually limited to relatively low-rate ability (<10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2), which is caused in part by sluggish oxygen electrocatalysis and unstable electrochemical interfaces. Here we present a high-rate and robust quasi-solid-state Zn-air battery enabled by atomically dispersed cobalt sites anchored on wrinkled nitrogen doped graphene as the air cathode and a polyacrylamide organohydrogel electrolyte with its hydrogen-bond network modified by the addition of dimethyl sulfoxide. This design enables a cycling current density of 100"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 over 50"‰h at 25"‰Â°C. A low-temperature cycling stability of over 300"‰h (at 0.5"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) with over 90% capacity retention at âˆ’60"‰Â°C and a broad temperature adaptability (âˆ’60 to 60"‰Â°C) are also demonstrated.
JAPAN
nextbigfuture.com

Avalanche Energy Funded to Developing Lunchbox Sized Micro Fusion Reactors

Avalanche is a VC-backed, fusion energy start-up based in Seattle, WA. They are designing, testing and building micro-fusion reactors that you can hold in your hand. Their modular reactor design can be stacked for endless power applications and unprecedented energy density to provide clean energy and decarbonize the planet. Avalanche...
SEATTLE, WA
Phys.org

Quantum network between two national labs achieves record synch

Quantum collaboration demonstrates in Chicagoland the first steps toward functional long-distance quantum networks over deployed telecom fiber optics, opening the door to scalable quantum computing. The world awaits quantum technology. Quantum computing is expected to solve complex problems that current, or classical, computing cannot. And quantum networking is essential for...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Spatial solitons in an electrically driven graphene multilayer medium

We investigate the evolution of coupled optical solitons in a multilayer graphene medium. The considered graphene medium is subjected to microwave voltage biasing. The coupled two optical solitons emerge through the electrical (i.e., microwave voltage) perturbation of the effective permittivity of the graphene multilayer. We show that the coupled solitons are electrically adjustable by controlling the amplitude and frequency of the biasing microwave voltage. Importantly, this proposed regime of electrically controlled optical solitons offers a modality to generate entangled optical solitons and two-mode squeezed solitons. Furthermore, the hybrid interaction that includes both the driving microwave voltage and the optical solitons yields a platform to combine the two worlds of quantum photonics and quantum superconducting systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Measuring RÃ©nyi entanglement entropy with high efficiency and precision in quantum Monte Carlo simulations

We develop a nonequilibrium increment method in quantum Monte Carlo simulations to obtain the RÃ©nyi entanglement entropy of various quantum many-body systems with high efficiency and precision. To demonstrate its power, we show the results on a few important yet difficult (2"‰+"‰1)d quantum lattice models, ranging from the Heisenberg quantum antiferromagnet with spontaneous symmetry breaking, the quantum critical point with O(3) conformal field theory (CFT) to the toric code \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) topological ordered state and the Kagome \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) quantum spin liquid model with frustration and multi-spin interactions. In all these cases, our method either reveals the precise CFT data from the logarithmic correction or extracts the quantum dimension in topological order, from the dominant area law in finite-size scaling, with very large system sizes, controlled errorbars, and minimal computational costs. Our method, therefore, establishes a controlled and practical computation paradigm to obtain the difficult yet important universal properties in highly entangled quantum matter.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Ab initio molecular dynamics free energy study of enhanced copper (II) dimerization on mineral surfaces

Understanding the adsorption of isolated metal cations from water on to mineral surfaces is critical for toxic waste retention and cleanup in the environment. Heterogeneous nucleation of metal oxyhydroxides and other minerals on material surfaces is key to crystal growth and dissolution. The link connecting these two areas, namely cation dimerization and polymerization, is far less understood. In this work we apply ab initio molecular dynamics calculations to examine the coordination structure of hydroxide-bridged Cu(II) dimers, and the free energy changes associated with Cu(II) dimerization on silica surfaces. The dimer dissociation pathway involves sequential breaking of two Cu2+-OHâˆ’ bonds, yielding three local minima in the free energy profiles associated with 0-2 OHâˆ’ bridges between the metal cations, and requires the design of a (to our knowledge) novel reaction coordinate for the simulations. Cu(II) adsorbed on silica surfaces are found to exhibit stronger tendency towards dimerization than when residing in water. Cluster-plus-implicit-solvent methods yield incorrect trends if OHâˆ’ hydration is not correctly depicted. The predicted free energy landscapes are consistent with fast equilibrium times (seconds) among adsorbed structures, and favor Cu2+ dimer formation on silica surfaces over monomer adsorption.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Detection by metagenomic functional analysis and improvement by experimental evolution of Î²-lactams resistance genes present in oil contaminated soils

The spread of antibiotic resistance genes has become a global health concern identified by the World Health Organization as one of the greatest threats to health. Many of antimicrobial resistance determinants found in bacterial pathogens originate from environmental bacteria, so identifying the genes that confer resistance to antibiotics in different habitats is mandatory to better understand resistance mechanisms. Soil is one of the most diverse environments considered reservoir of antimicrobial resistance genes. The aim of this work is to study the presence of genes that provide resistance to antibiotics used in clinical settings in two oil contaminated soils by metagenomic functional analysis. Using fosmid vectors that efficiently transcribe metagenomic DNA, we have selected 12 fosmids coding for two class A Î²-lactamases, two subclass B1 and two subclass B3 metallo-Î²-lactamases, one class D Î²-lactamase and three efflux pumps that confer resistance to cefexime, ceftriaxone, meropenem and/or imipenem. In some of them, detection of the resistance required heterologous expression from the fosmid promoter. Although initially, these environmental genes only provide resistance to low concentrations of antibiotics, we have obtained, by experimental evolution, fosmid derivatives containing Î²-lactamase ORFs with a single base substitution, which substantially increase their Î²-lactamase activity and resistance level. None of the mutations affect Î²-lactamase coding sequences and are all located upstream of them. These results demonstrate the presence of enzymes that confer resistance to relevant Î²-lactams in these soils and their capacity to rapidly adapt to provide higher resistance levels.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy