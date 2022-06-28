Habitat kicks off rehab for next house

Members of Habitat for Humanity gathered Sunday for a kick off of their next home. This time the home wasn't a new build rather to rehab a house on Tremont Street in Lincoln.

Rylee Long, who was joined by her four children, was grateful in being chosen as the 26th recipient of the Habitat homes in Logan County.

Selection co-chair Laura Sandrolini said since this was her first experience of interviewing a potential home recipient she wasn't too sure of what she needed to ask or look for during the selection process.

"I just looked and this is what I saw. I saw a young woman with four young children. I saw an apartment that was too small for the needs of her family and no yard to play in. But I also saw clean well behaved children and they are well taken care of. She welcomed us into her home and was a gracious hostess," said Sandrolini.

After the visit Long was adamant in wanting to work with Habitat in finding a way to provide a better place for her family.

"This house gives her the opportunity to provide for her children to have a room to themselves, a yard to play in, a place to have their friends over and all the other opportunities that owning a home offers," continued Sandrolini.

The house at 1017 Tremont Street is in Ward 3 of the City of Lincoln which is represented by aldermen Kevin Bateman and Wanda Rohlfs. The house was purchased by the City of Lincoln in a tax sale and then put out for bid to all not-for-profit agencies in May 2022. Habitat for Humanity purchased the house in hopes of restoring the property in order to provide a client with a home.

Bateman said he was happy to be able to do something to help others.

"Hoping this is one of many that can be use to rehab. This is something that's good for everybody. The home has good bones but just needs some work. I feel we can work with organizations to try to put those homes back into the community and get them into the hands of people in need," wrote Bateman in a text message.

Habitat for Humanity of Logan County president Tonita Reifsteck also recognized three individuals that will be added to the Wall of Fame.

Donna Boyd, who was the moving force behind HFHLC acquiring the office space in 2012 and continues to facilitate financial leadership sessions for applicants and homeowners was recognized.

Patti Drake, who has consistently supported the needs of HFHLC and designs and prints the celebration programs was recognized.

The Rev. Glenn and Ginger Shelton, who have supported the HFHLC with their leadership roles for the past 30 years, were honored.

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: Habitat kicks off rehab for next house