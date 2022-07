LUCINDA, Pa. – St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk, a pre-festival kick-off event to the 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration, will be held this Saturday, July 2, at 8:00 a.m. The event will start at the historic Lucinda Train Station at 1040 Lander Drive, in Lucinda, and can be accessed via Maple Drive, which is the first left immediately following St. Joseph Church on Rt. 66 N.

LUCINDA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO