Georgia Gwinnett College's Economic Impact Approaches $513 Million

Transportation Insight, LLC, Insight Global, LLC, and CT Cantina & Taqueria are coming to Campus 244 (Campus244.com), the groundbreaking adaptive-reuse development in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket, announced project developers The Georgetown Company (Georgetown) and RocaPoint Partners (RocaPoint), bringing the project to over 80% leased. Transportation Insight has signed a long-term lease for 174,400 SF across the entirety of the 3rd and 4th floors, while Insight Global will be taking a majority of the 1st floor and all of the 2nd floor, totaling 133,700 SF, also on a long-term basis. In addition, CT will open a Mexican restaurant that will spill out onto the project’s central greenspace. Designed by S9 Architecture, the architects behind the design for Ponce City Market and 725 Ponce, Transportation Insight and Insight Global will welcome employees to the 400,000-square-foot modernized office building in late 2023. This comes on the heels of announcing the 145-key Element Hotel, complete with a dynamic lobby bar and separate chef-driven local restaurant.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO