Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been named Georgia’s Number One Individual Agent for sales volume and is the top performer of three Georgia Realtors in the category of Transaction Sides in the 2022 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List of the top 1,000 real estate sales professionals in the U.S. In addition to her statewide honors, Gary was ranked Number 11 Nationwide for both volume and transactions closed nationwide. The Thousand List is divided into four categories, with each listing the top 250 Realtors®:

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO