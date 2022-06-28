ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Jon Berti: Snags 22nd steal

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Berti went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 9-0 loss to the Cardinals. Brian...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Handed loss in return

Payamps (2-2) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Tigers. Payamps pitched the eighth inning and stayed in the contest, giving him a chance at a two-inning save. That backfired when he allowed back-to-back solo shots to Victor Reyes and Riley Greene, the latter being a walkoff homer. It was a rude welcome back for Payamps after he spent nearly three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. The 28-year-old has a 2.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings this year, pitching mainly in a low-leverage role. The homers he allowed Saturday were the first two he's given up all year after yielding six long balls in 50.1 innings last season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Returned to Triple-A

Andujar was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after serving as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader. Andujar started both ends of the twin bill and went 1-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. He will have to head down for the time being, but Andujar is making a case for an extended look elsewhere. He is batting .316/.362/.485 with seven homers in 45 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jon Berti
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Saturday's lineup

Vazquez isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Vazquez is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 8-for-18 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI. He'll get a breather while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Designated for assignment

Atlanta designated Toussaint for assignment Saturday. Toussaint was once a big-time prospect, and he showed flashes in the big leagues as recently as last season, but the right-hander has struggled to the tune of a 6.26 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 41.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Atlanta front office lost patience, but Toussaint is still just 26 years old, so he may be appealing to another team as a reclamation project.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Reinstated by Pirates

Marcano (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Marcano tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, but he recently appeared in three rehab games and went 1-for-9 with three runs, two stolen bases, four walks and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old carved out relatively consistent playing time leading up to his absence and should have a chance to regain at-bats after Yu Chang was designated for assignment Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year. He was eventually traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Wyatt Mills: Joins big club

Mills was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. The right-hander was acquired from Seattle earlier in the week in the Carlos Santana trade, and he will now join the major-league team after just one appearance with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate. Mills pitched to a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings with the Mariners earlier this season. He will start off low on the ladder with Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

