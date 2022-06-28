ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bennett Thrasher Elects Jeff Call as Managing Partner

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 2 days ago

Bennett Thrasher, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing certified public accounting and consulting firms, is proud to announce the elevation of Jeff Call to Managing Partner. At the forefront of exceptional growth and expansion for Bennett Thrasher, Jeff will lead the firm through evolution in new markets and services to...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metroatlantaceo.com

Luckie Names Mary Winslow as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing solutions agency Luckie today announced that Mary Winslow has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Winslow is the agency's first CMO and will be based in the Atlanta office, reporting to President & CEO John Gardner. She will lead Luckie's marketing and growth efforts. Winslow joined Luckie in 2015 and...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Sterling Seacrest Pritchard Announces Hire of Client Advisor Lamar Gresham

Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, one of the nation’s top 100 commercial insurance brokerages, has announced the hire of Lamar Gresham as a Client Advisor. Lamar is based in the company’s Atlanta office where he will concentrate on Private Risk Management. With over 25 years of experience, Lamar’s focus is...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

International Honor for Atlanta's Shirley Gary and Engel & Volkers Buckhead Atlanta

Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been named Georgia’s Number One Individual Agent for sales volume and is the top performer of three Georgia Realtors in the category of Transaction Sides in the 2022 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List of the top 1,000 real estate sales professionals in the U.S. In addition to her statewide honors, Gary was ranked Number 11 Nationwide for both volume and transactions closed nationwide. The Thousand List is divided into four categories, with each listing the top 250 Realtors®:
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
metroatlantaceo.com

redefinED atlanta Announces Emily Castillo Leon as its New Senior Director of Schools

RedefinED atlanta, a nonprofit that engages communities, advocates for equity, and funds critical work to drive systemic level improvement in K-12 public education for students and families is pleased to announce that Emily Castillo Leon has joined the staff. “Our staff is committed to working with parents, educators, community leaders...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Nominations are Open for 2022 Atlanta Startup Awards

Startup Atlanta, today announced that it has officially opened its call for nominations for the 2022 Atlanta Startup Awards which will be held October 12, 2022, at Atlantic Yards in Midtown Atlanta. The Atlanta Startup Awards is the premier awards event for local early-stage and growth-stage businesses and entrepreneurs. The...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Unique to Central Perimeter Submarket, Campus 244 Attracts Major Office and Retail Leases

Transportation Insight, LLC, Insight Global, LLC, and CT Cantina & Taqueria are coming to Campus 244 (Campus244.com), the groundbreaking adaptive-reuse development in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket, announced project developers The Georgetown Company (Georgetown) and RocaPoint Partners (RocaPoint), bringing the project to over 80% leased. Transportation Insight has signed a long-term lease for 174,400 SF across the entirety of the 3rd and 4th floors, while Insight Global will be taking a majority of the 1st floor and all of the 2nd floor, totaling 133,700 SF, also on a long-term basis. In addition, CT will open a Mexican restaurant that will spill out onto the project’s central greenspace. Designed by S9 Architecture, the architects behind the design for Ponce City Market and 725 Ponce, Transportation Insight and Insight Global will welcome employees to the 400,000-square-foot modernized office building in late 2023. This comes on the heels of announcing the 145-key Element Hotel, complete with a dynamic lobby bar and separate chef-driven local restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

MARTA Hosting Meeting on the Campbellton Community Investment Corridor Project

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is hosting a community development meeting on the Campbellton Community Investment Corridor Project on Tuesday, June 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Junction2800 on Campbellton Road in Atlanta. MARTA, in collaboration with the City of Atlanta, is investing in high-capacity transit...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Auburn University#The Atlanta Magazine
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Gwinnett College's Economic Impact Approaches $513 Million

According to an economic impact study released today by the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) contributed nearly $513 million to the economy of Gwinnett County and the Atlanta metropolitan area during fiscal year 2021, up more than $4.5 million over last year and ninth among the 26 USG institutions making impacts in their regions.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Museum of Illusions Turns Up The Heat on Global Expansion with Confirmed Plans to Bring Its Biggest Museum Yet to Atlanta

Museum of Illusions, originator of illusions "edutainment” museums, announced today that Atlanta will soon be home to the global brand’s largest location ever opened, from which the company will unveil MOI 2.0, the company’s newest creative design and style concept. Following the lease agreement recently finalized between...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Grubb Announces Plans for Park at Perimeter Center East

Grubb Properties (Grubb) today announces its plan to formally submit their application to rezone the Park at Perimeter Center East, a 19.4-acre site in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter, to allow for a 90,000-square-foot skilled nursing facility and 360 multifamily units of essential housing geared toward first-time renters and urban professionals. The centerpiece of the project is a 2-acre-park and a multi-use trail connecting the site to the Georgetown neighborhood and Perimeter Mall. Additionally, Grubb is seeking 13,000 square feet of outdoor dining and retail space and 250 age-restricted multifamily units. The proposed plan is a reduction in overall density, as the existing site had previously been approved for 900 units of multifamily residential and a new 500,000 square foot office building. Grubb plans to submit their rezoning application in mid-July.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Mayor Andre Dickens Appoints New Parks and Recreation Commissioner

Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Justin Cutler to serve as the City of Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Commissioner. DPR is tasked with the development, operation, and maintenance of the City's public parks, recreation centers and facilities, with a commitment to building strong communities and a vibrant economy through safe and exceptional parks, facilities and programs.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
metroatlantaceo.com

LakePoint Sports and XP League Launch a New Esports Partnership in Georgia

LakePoint Sports, the nation's premier travel and youth sports destination, and XP League Acworth are joining forces to launch a new esports partnership in Georgia. XP League will run its league, tournaments, clubs and camps at the LakePoint Sports Champions Center. XP League is the first coach-led Positive Coaching Alliance...
ACWORTH, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

CaringWorks Opens Outpatient Mental and Behavioral Health Services Treatment Facility in College Park

CaringWorks, one of the largest providers of supportive housing in the metropolitan Atlanta area for 20 years, has opened their Southside office in College Park, Ga., to expand accessibility to mental health services for the underserved residents of Southside Atlanta and surrounding communities. The new office, located at 1745 Phoenix Blvd., Suite 350, provides clinical, community-based services for low-income, uninsured and underinsured individuals with behavioral health conditions in order to improve access to quality outpatient care. Addressing mental health concerns is a critical part of CaringWorks’ mission to end homelessness as the National Alliance on Mental Health estimates that one in five people experiencing homelessness in the United States have a serious mental health condition.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Wyndham Destinations Introduces New Dual-Branded Resort to Downtown Atlanta

Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, introduces a contemporary take on the timeshare model with today’s opening of its first club resort property in Atlanta. The new 22-story urban oasis located in the heart of Centennial Park, downtown Atlanta’s thriving tourist district, carves out a chic address for visitors to experience the vibrant culture, entertainment, and dining of the historical city.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy