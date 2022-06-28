ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Collects 18th steal

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Edman went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 9-0 rout of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Handed loss in return

Payamps (2-2) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Tigers. Payamps pitched the eighth inning and stayed in the contest, giving him a chance at a two-inning save. That backfired when he allowed back-to-back solo shots to Victor Reyes and Riley Greene, the latter being a walkoff homer. It was a rude welcome back for Payamps after he spent nearly three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. The 28-year-old has a 2.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings this year, pitching mainly in a low-leverage role. The homers he allowed Saturday were the first two he's given up all year after yielding six long balls in 50.1 innings last season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt on Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time since LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard to make college commitment Friday on CBS Sports HQ

Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard rates as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, and he'll be choosing between some big names when he makes his college commitment on Friday live at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Returned to Triple-A

Andujar was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after serving as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader. Andujar started both ends of the twin bill and went 1-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. He will have to head down for the time being, but Andujar is making a case for an extended look elsewhere. He is batting .316/.362/.485 with seven homers in 45 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tommy Edman
Slash
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
St. Louis Cardinals
Miami Marlins
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nick Wittgren: Designated for assignment

Wittgren was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Saturday. Wittgren hasn't pitched since giving up four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning June 26, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Not starting Friday

Machado will sit Friday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Machado missed nine straight games with an ankle issue before returning to action Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts. The Padres seemingly don't want him starting on back-to-back days immediately after his return, so it will be Ha-Seong Kim who starts at third base Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA

