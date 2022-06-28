ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fans nine in dominant win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Wainwright (6-5) picked up the win in Monday's 9-0 rout of the Marlins, allowing seven hits and a...

www.cbssports.com

thecomeback.com

MLB fans go crazy for Byron Buxton’s thrilling walk-off homer

Thanks to Byron Buxton, the bleak outlook that the Minnesota Twins had entering the ninth inning of Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles turned around 180 degrees. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Byron Buxton came to the plate with a man on. On the third pitch of the at-bat, Buxton sent a ball over the left field wall, sending the Minnesota fans into a state of euphoria and giving his Twins a 3-2 win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis should consider this underrated veteran pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals should consider Matt Moore, an underrated veteran pitcher who could help bolster their bullpen depth. The common names that St. Louis Cardinals fans mention as a potential trade target is Frankie Montas. Of course, with Montas being the best starting pitcher available, such a move would be costly. Think along the lines of one of Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman or Matthew Liberatore and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Handed loss in return

Payamps (2-2) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Tigers. Payamps pitched the eighth inning and stayed in the contest, giving him a chance at a two-inning save. That backfired when he allowed back-to-back solo shots to Victor Reyes and Riley Greene, the latter being a walkoff homer. It was a rude welcome back for Payamps after he spent nearly three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. The 28-year-old has a 2.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings this year, pitching mainly in a low-leverage role. The homers he allowed Saturday were the first two he's given up all year after yielding six long balls in 50.1 innings last season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: It’s time to give Jeff Albert credit

Jeff Albert has always been the target of criticism, whether it’s fair or unfair. Now is the time to give the St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach some credit. Ever since Jeff Albert came to the St. Louis Cardinals from the Houston Astros organization, offensive results have been mixed. The fluctuating offense could put up 10 runs in a game and the very next day not be able to muster one or two hits. Here at Redbird Rants, we have been critical of Albert’s work from time to time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant only wants to play for Heat if Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry remain in Miami, per report

As the Brooklyn Nets attempt to trade Kevin Durant for something resembling fair value, they not only need to contend with the teams they are negotiating with, but Durant himself. He has offered two teams, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, as preferred destinations. Here's where things get complicated: Durant reportedly only wants to go to the Heat if most of their team is kept intact.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

By committing to Eastern Michigan, Emoni Bates could be repeating mistakes that stunted once-promising career

In October 2019, at the age of 15, Emoni Bates was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Those were the words beside Bates' face. Underneath his chin, it read "Magic, Michael, LeBron ... And the 15-year-old Who's Next in Line." In the second paragraph of the accompanying story, written by Michael Rosenberg, a college assistant called Bates "the best player I've ever seen."
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt on Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time since LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves for package of several players, multiple first-round picks, per report

The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Minnesota is sending Utah Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for the All-Star center. Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and is widely considered the league's best rim-protector. In Minnesota, he will link up with Karl-Anthony Towns, who is one of the NBA's better offensive big men, to form one of the NBA's best frontcourts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested for felony in Los Angeles day before start of NBA free agency

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday on a felony, according to Los Angeles Police Department records. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that Bridges was arrested on a warrant, but did not provide further details, per the Los Angeles Times. The 24-year-old was released after posting a $130,000 bail, and his next court date is set for July 20 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Returned to Triple-A

Andujar was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after serving as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader. Andujar started both ends of the twin bill and went 1-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. He will have to head down for the time being, but Andujar is making a case for an extended look elsewhere. He is batting .316/.362/.485 with seven homers in 45 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Limits damage to solo shot

Cortes (7-3) allowed a run on three hits and no walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Guardians. Cortes gave up a solo home run to Amed Rosario in the first inning and just a pair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: On bench Saturday

Gregorius isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Gregorius started in the last six games and hit .182 with a triple, a double, three runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Bryson Stott is shifting to shortstop while Yairo Munoz starts at second base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Leaves after collision

Rojas went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 win over the Nationals before getting replaced defensively in the ninth inning. The shortstop banged into Joey Wendle attempting to field an infield single in the seventh inning but stayed in the game to take his at-bat in the eighth before getting removed. After the game, manager Don Mattingly described the issue as "almost like a little stinger" and indicated Rojas' removal was mostly precautionary, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be in the lineup Saturday or will get a full day off to recover.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Reinstated from 15-day IL

Hicks (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Saturday. Hicks has been sidelined since late May due to a right forearm injury, but he spent the last week and a half at Triple-A Memphis on a rehab assignment. The 25-year-old posted a 12.60 ERA and 2.20 WHIP in five innings over four appearances (one start) in the minors and should serve as a multi-inning reliever for the Cardinals now that he's back to full health.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY

