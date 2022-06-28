Four takeaways from Biden's trip to the G7
President Joe Biden departed the first of his two summits in Europe this week committing with other top world leaders to back Ukraine in its war against Russia "for as long as it...www.cnn.com
President Joe Biden departed the first of his two summits in Europe this week committing with other top world leaders to back Ukraine in its war against Russia "for as long as it...www.cnn.com
Biden is wrong in everything he do, the man need a nursing home to go to, he doesn’t need to run a country, him and his Vice President at all, the going to get everybody killed,
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2