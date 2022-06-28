‘Bachelor in Paradise’: How Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Delegate Chores in Their House

Bachelor in Paradise stars Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin moved in together during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. And according to the two reality TV stars, they’ve established a great household dynamic in the past couple of years by delegating certain chores.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got engaged in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin in June 2022 | David Livingston/FilmMagic

Dylan and Hannah met during the 2019 season of Bachelor in Paradise . Hannah was fresh off of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor , where she made it to the final three. And Dylan competed in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette , where he was eliminated in week six.

The two arrived in Paradise looking to fall in love. And after a brief hiccup involving Hannah’s feelings for Blake Horstmann, she and Dylan acknowledged their connection and got engaged in the finale.

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars have established a home routine that works

https://youtu.be/ZW3wv8uFVJc

Living with another person isn’t always easy, especially when you’ve known each other for only a few months. But in the two years they’ve been living together, Dylan and Hannah have found an at-home routine that complements their dynamic.

“She does all the things that I hate doing. I do all the things she hates doing. Hannah makes the bed, but I take the trash out. I do breakfast, and she does dinner,” Dylan recently told E! News .

“We’re a very, very good balance when it comes to being roomies,” Hannah added. “We really even each other out.”

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin already feel like a married couple

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UwubHSvo848?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Hannah and Dylan plan to wed in 2023. But because they’ve been living together for so long, the Bachelor in Paradise stars already feel like they’re married.

“We’ve lived in four houses together now,” Hannah said in her chat with E! News. “We obviously are in it for the long haul. Our families are super-involved and close. A lot of it does feel like we have that marriage type of relationship. Obviously, we want to make memories and seal the deal and everything, but it is one of those things where I feel like we are married in a sense.”

The couple told Us Weekly that they hope to have an outdoorsy, European-style wedding and are still trying to find the perfect venue. But they also suggested they’d prefer not to make it a highly publicized event and want to keep it as intimate as possible.

“For our wedding, we’d just want it to be personal, like, as close-knit as we possibly can. We want to just keep it personal and small. I think it’ll be more enjoyable, and we won’t have to be greeting people the whole time, essentially,” Hannah revealed.

“It’s going to be nice, I think, just to have everybody … for it to be a memory for everybody and not just us,” she added. “We want to really enjoy it.”

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Pieper James and Brendan Morais Have Started a Travel Vlog