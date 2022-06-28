‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Ronn Moss vs Thorsten Kaye, Fans Decide the Best Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful ’s Ridge Forrester is the show’s leading man. Since 1987 he’s been a prominent player in many massive storylines, mostly revolving around his love life . Like many characters, Ridge has been recast with different actors. Soap opera fans are opinionated on recasts, and many viewers still argue over who’s the best Ridge.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans choose who they prefer as Ridge Forrester

As the eldest son of Eric and Stephanie Forrester (John McCook and Susan Flannery), Ridge garnered much attention on the show. The handsome, playboy fashion designer quickly became the show’s hunk, with many women vying for his affections. Ronn Moss originated the role in 1987, but after 25 years left in 2012. The show later recast with former All My Children star Thorsten Kaye taking over.

Both men were great in the role and brought their own spin on the character. However, fans are torn on who they like better. On a Reddit thread, users chose whether they prefer Moss or Kaye as Ridge.

Most of The Bold and the Beautiful viewers favored Kaye’s portrayal of Ridge. “I like current Ridge,” wrote one user. “I do think Thorsten Kaye does such a good job with his emotional scenes, especially any scene with tears,” another fan replied. “TK can pull off being a businessman and appears super masculine,” another commenter chimed in.

However, some longtime fans preferred Moss in the role. “I miss OG Ridge, super cheese ball,” wrote one user.

“Ronn Moss had great chemistry with both Brooke and Taylor, while TK does not,” another fan replied.

“I think RM was great as a designer and a lothario with an overly interested mother. He gave off that playboy vibe really well. His emotional stuff wasn’t the best,” wrote one viewer.

Ronn Moss left ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ because of memory problems

Moss became a soap opera icon with his debut as Ridge in The Bold and the Beautiful ’s March 1987 premiere. The actor fit the role of a fashion designer and ladies man very well. Most of Ridge’s storylines revolved around his love life, including the triangle with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

After 25 years, Moss announced he would be exiting the soap opera in September 2012. News of Moss’ departure stunned fans, and rumors circulated that money was a reason for his departure. Moss admitted money was an issue, but his health also played a factor. A car accident left the actor with memory problems making it hard to memorize his lines and keep up with the fast-paced environment of the soap opera.

Thorsten Kaye took over as Ridge Forrester in December 2013

The producers began looking for a replacement with Ridge, an essential part of The Bold and the Beautiful . They needed a big name to take over and found their man in Kaye. The actor was excited about his new job opportunity but admitted to Dutch newspaper HLN that he was nervous about playing Ridge.

“It would provide me with job security, something a father of two can’t afford. I signed the contract that same day, not knowing what role it was for. I must say that I broke into a sweat when I heard the role I had signed for.”

Most fans will agree that Kaye is doing an excellent job as Ridge. Like his predecessor, these days, Kaye’s Ridge is stuck between his two loves, Brooke and Taylor . Much like the best Ridge debate, fans choose which woman Ridge should be with.

