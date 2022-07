Dolores M. Hinz, age 90, of Prudenville passed away on Wednesday June 29, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with her loving family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday July 8, 2022 at 11 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Father Peter Eke officiating. The family will greet friends at the church on Friday July 8, 2022 from 10 am until the time of the service. Christler Funeral Home-Prudenville Chapel is handling the arrangements.

PRUDENVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO