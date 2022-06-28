ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

How To Invest Like a Millionaire During a Bear Market

By Dawn Allcot
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtT1t_0gOMSBTg00

As the U.S. remains in a bear market, it can be challenging to keep your chin up when you view your portfolio. But a mindset shift might be the key to continue building wealth . Learning to think and invest like a millionaire — or even a billionaire like Berkshire-Hathaway’s Warren Buffett — can pay off big in the end.

See: 10 Richest People in the World
Find: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

And there will be an end. Analysts say a bear market can take anywhere from two years to 38 months to rebound to previous levels. However, most bear markets reach their bottom at around 12 to 13 months and begin the slow climb upward from there, GoBankingRates.com recently reported.

What can you do in the meantime to keep your sanity while keeping your portfolio growing?

Look for Entry Points

As Warren Buffett has said, “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.” That means you should consider stocks you’ve had your eye but that weren’t at your personal buy point, and take advantage of the down market.

“Set aside the emotion and look at a bear market from an opportunistic perspective versus one of fear,” Drue Kampmann, co-founder of True Financial Partners, told U.S. News & World Report. “Historically, the best days in the stock market follow some of the worst days in the market.”

Explore: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022

Know Your “Why”

Knowing your “why” for building wealth, such as an early or comfortable retirement, can help keep you motivated. But also dig deep into the reasons you own specific stocks. Chances are, if you were attracted by solid fundamentals, those fundaments are still good in a bear market. Remembering your “why” for each investment can help keep you from panic selling.

Automate Your Investments

It can be scary to put money into the stock market as you’re watching everything fall day after day. But that’s exactly when you should be buying, as it represents a great opportunity to dollar-cost average your investments. Automating your investments is one strategy that can help you continue putting money into a bear market. You also won’t drive yourself crazy trying to “time” the market, which expert investors say can lead to stress and losses.

“The saddest investing missteps we see are when people try to outsmart the market, typically by selling stocks during periods of uncertainty like late 2008 or early 2009, or even December 2018,” Tim Quillin, a partner at Aptus Financial, told US News & World Report.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Invest Like a Millionaire During a Bear Market

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Much is Mark Cuban Worth?

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Donald Trump
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us News World Report#U S News World Report#Bear Markets#Stock#Gobankingrates Com#True Financial Partners
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
The US Sun

Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 – Millions of Americans to get $4,194 benefit payments TOMORROW – how to claim

MILLIONS of retired and disabled Americans will see this month's second round of Social Security and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits go out tomorrow. The Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes Social Security and SSDI benefits on the last three Wednesdays of the month, depending on your birthday, but an eligible individual cannot collect the two payments at the same time.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
164K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy