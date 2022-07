The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office expects Fourth of July traffic to be very heavy throughout the Florida Keys — on and off the water — starting this week. Traffic enforcement deputies will be on the roads watching for impatient and unsafe drivers. Don’t pass in no-passing zones or in center turn lanes or you are likely to get a ticket. If you plan to drive anywhere in or out of the county, make sure you plan extra time for your trip.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO