ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why MGM Resorts Stock Is Trading Higher Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vr1hv_0gOMQjMg00

MGM Resorts International MGM shares are trading higher Tuesday following bullish analyst coverage from JMP Securities.

JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender initiated coverage on MGM with a Market Outperform rating and announced a $55 price target.

Casino companies with exposure to Macau are also trading higher after China eased quarantine rules for international travelers. According to several reports, China cut the quarantine period for international travelers to ten days.

International travelers will have to quarantine for seven days in a centralized facility upon arrival in China, the National Health Commission said Tuesday. Travelers will then spend three additional days of quarantine at home before being cleared. Previously, international travelers arriving in China were forced to spend two to three weeks in centralized quarantine.

MGM Price Action: MGM has traded between $51.17 and $26.41 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.93% at $30.91 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of MGM.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Which Mega-Cap Tech Stock Would You Buy First: Microsoft, Apple Or Amazon?

CNBC ran a survey Thursday asking investors which technology stock they would buy first at current levels. Here's a look at the results. What To Know: Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian weighed in on the group of mega-cap tech stocks that topped the list following the poll results.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 588 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Akerna KERN's stock fell the most, as it traded...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Buy Coca-Cola And Health Care, Short These Two

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV. “You can still benefit from that defensive trade but not nearly as overbought as the classic utilities and staples defensive sectors,” Young added. Joseph...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Bender
Benzinga

Here's Why Micron, TSMC, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm And Other Chipmakers Are Trading Lower Premarket

Chipmaking stocks are bleeding post Micron Technology, Inc's MU cautious Q4 guidance. Piper Sandler saw DRAM, and NAND pricing decline, affecting Micron as mobile and notebook end-markets face continued weakness based on inSpectrum's June monthly memory contract pricing data. Piper Sandler also shared how semiconductor equipment stocks may become range-bound...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Insider Claims 'Intimate Relationship' Between Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, As The Royal May Become Next FBI Target

Britain's Prince Andrew could be on FBI's radar after socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in the U.S. this week, a report suggests. Lawyers representing victims of sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein have urged U.S. prosecutors to look into the nexus between Maxwell and Prince Andrew, the Mirror reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm Resorts International#Jmp Securities#Mgm Price Action
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

He's Back! Elon Musk Returns To Twitter After Disappearing For 10 Days: He's Tweeting About Pope Francis And More

"Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" This was one of a series of tweets Elon Musk put out after his 10-day sabbatical from Twitter. The entertainer is back, bringing good cheer to his legion of followers and fodder for the press. In the first tweet since June 21, Musk paid homage to popular YouTuber Technoblade who passed away recently due to cancer. Technoblade has garnered over 12 million followers for himself from the videos he shared on playing the Minecraft video game. Musk shared an image as a tribute, which also had a takeaway for life.
TWITTER
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $77M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $77,199,827 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3G7Z7QjbaBS2dXn23gC3w9byeWZBjXj6aj. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Shares Falling Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 1.64% to $136.95 Thursday afternoon. Shares of retail and consumer discretionary companies are trading lower during Thursday’s trading session after data showed a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in May. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real disposable personal income...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Q2 Deliveries Hit By China Lockdowns, Yet June Production Highest On Record: Worst May Be Behind

Tesla reported 18% sequential drop in second-quarter deliveries. Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported second-quarter deliveries that declined sequentially, in line with expectations, as COVID lockdowns in China impacted performance. On a positive note, the company reported an increase in Model S/X deliveries and also disclosed record production for June, signaling things could move northward from this point.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Billionaire Beau Wrigley Faces Another Cannabis Lawsuit, This Time Worth $80M

Billionaire William “Beau” Wrigley Jr, heir to the Wrigley chewing gum fortune, is in a court battle over a failed deal with vertically-integrated marijuana company Parallel to buy six Chicago cannabis companies. Wrigley is already facing lawsuits over another failed deal – Parallel’s initial public offering via an...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

4,014 ETH Worth $4M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Wednesday a total of 4,014.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $4,295,619, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,070.04), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Alma Gold Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - June 27, 2022 – Alma Gold Inc. ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") (CSE:ALMA) announces that, pursuant to directors' resolutions, the Company will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding share capital (the "Common Shares") on the basis of every ten (10) old Common Shares into one (1) new Common Share (the "Share Consolidation"), effective July 4, 2022 (the "Record Date").
MARKETS
Kansas Reflector

Yes, fireworks prices are skyrocketing, but there should be plenty of bottle rockets and sparklers

If you’re looking forward to shooting off bottle rockets and Roman candles this Fourth of July, I’ve got good news and bad news. The bad is that fireworks prices are soaring this year along with pretty much everything else. The good news, however, is that at least you don’t need to worry about a shortage – […] The post Yes, fireworks prices are skyrocketing, but there should be plenty of bottle rockets and sparklers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Upstart Hldgs Whale Trades For July 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs UPST. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy