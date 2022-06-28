ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Four people, including ambulance district chief, seriously injured in Franklin County crash

By Randy Mitchell
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

Three women, including one from Columbia, and a man, are seriously injured in a two-car crash in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven The post One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Laurie man seriously injured in Miller County motorcycle crash

A lake-area man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his motorcycle in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Farr, 53, of Laurie, was riding his bike on Highway 42 about five miles west of Iberia on Friday night when the accident occurred. The patrol says Farr’s motorcycle overturned, ejecting him, causing his bike to hit an oncoming pickup truck.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two suffer minor injuries in three-vehicle crash in Jefferson City

A three-vehicle crash shuts down a busy Jefferson City intersection on Friday afternoon. The JCPD reports the accident happened around 12:30 at Missouri Boulevard and Highway 50. According to police, Henry Emmerich, 61, of Jefferson City, who was driving east on Missouri Boulevard, entered the intersection on a green light when he was struck by an oncoming SUV driving west on Highway 50. Emmerich’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side from the impact, striking a pickup truck that was traveling beside him on the boulevard. The two vehicles connected and continued to travel through the intersection before coming to a stop.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia teen seriously injured in go kart crash in Macon County

A Pettis County teen is seriously injured when she wrecks a go kart in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jasmine Cortes-Wright, 19, of Sedalia, was driving the go kart on private property near Atlanta Saturday night when she attempted to make a turn and overturned causing her to be ejected. The teen was flown to University Hospital for treatment.
SEDALIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two people injured in HWY 61 crash

Two people were injured in a head-on collision on US 61 near Scotts Lane Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Adam Steffens of Festus was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart south on 61, crossed the center line, and pulled into the path of a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by 34-year-old Lynn Fischer of St. Louis. Both Steffens and Fischer were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at a little after 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced following two burglaries at Russellville school bus facility

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for charges related to two burglaries at the Russellville school bus facility. Christopher Pigford, 21, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges Monday, including accessory to second-degree tampering, accessory to first-degree trespassing and accessory to second-degree property damage. Felony stealing, burglary and property damage charges were dropped.
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Near drowning reported last night at Columbia park

Little information is released about a possible drowning at a Columbia park. The Columbia Fire Department reports it was called to Stephens Lake Park last night around 6:30 p.m. to assist with a subject in the water not breathing. When crews arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on a male subject. Fire and EMS crews assumed care of the man and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
kjluradio.com

Kansas City woman sentenced on charges related to 25 mile chase through Jefferson City

A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Barnhart Woman Faces Charges In Camden County

A 19-year-old woman from Barnhart is facing numerous charges following an arrest by the Highway Patrol around midnight this morning. Officials report that Clarissa Escoffier was taken into custody for failing to maintain insurance, not wearing her seatbelt and having a misdemeanor warrant in Camden County for failing to appear for a Marijuana charge.
BARNHART, MO

