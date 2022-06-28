Four people, including ambulance district chief, seriously injured in Franklin County crash

An Iowa woman who was injured during an Amtrak train derailment is the first injured passenger to file a lawsuit. The Associated Press reports Janet Williams of Dubuque, Iowa, filed a federal lawsuit Friday. The complain alleges negligent design of the railroad crossing near the town of Mendon, and says the train was packed with too many riders. Williams’ lawsuit says she sustained significant and life-altering injuries when she was suddenly thrown from her seat, struck by luggage, and crushed by other passengers as her train car flipped onto its side.

CHARITON COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO