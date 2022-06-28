ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Deadline to file claims for Flint water settlement is Thursday

 4 days ago

The deadline to file claims for a share of the $626...

WGAU

Prosecutors seek to keep charges alive in Flint water crisis

DETROIT — (AP) — Prosecutors signaled Friday that they would pursue the same charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and eight others in the Flint water crisis, just a few days after the state Supreme Court said indictments must be dismissed. The attorney general's office responded by...
FLINT, MI
Part 7: Scandal and Recall

From 1912 to 1928, Flint became known as one of the centers of manufacturing and commerce in the nation. “Business” was the name of the game and new ventures popped up daily – some that still operate today. Immigrants and wandering workers flooded the city bringing with them new ideas, work ethics and politics. The mayors of the time period had much to oversee and overcome including legal, social and political challenges. The start of Prohibition in 1920 offered its own temptations that at least one mayor couldn’t resist. It was a time of great noise and great challenge. Were the mayors up to the task?
FLINT, MI
Former Gov. Snyder invokes Fifth Amendment at Flint water civil trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - As expected, former Gov. Rick Snyder invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to testify during the ongoing Flint water civil trial in federal court. Snyder appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday morning for a procedural hearing before Judge Judith Levy to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights against self incrimination.
FLINT, MI
State budget includes $10 million for a over dozen Flint-area programs

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state budget deal announced early Friday includes $10 million for a variety of community programs in the Flint area. Democrat State Sen. Jim Ananich of Flint helped secure funding for more than a dozen organizations and initiatives in the budget, which now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.
FLINT, MI
Flint water settlement distribution breakdown

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The clock is ticking for people wanting to file a claim in the Flint Water settlement case. The settlement is worth $626 million. $180 million of it could go to the many attorneys who have worked on the case. That would leave just over $445 million...
FLINT, MI
Flint gets $170 million from the state to fund pension system

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a late night bi-partisan move, the Michigan Legislature approved the biggest budget in Michigan's history. One of the highlights of the $76 billion record spending plan is the $2+ billion dollar infusion of cash into various under-funded pension plans. The city of Flint Municipal Employee...
FLINT, MI
Genesee County Sheriff holds job fair for corrections positions

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Department wrapped up their career and recruitment fair for corrections positions. The department is looking to fill six or more positions. A number of law enforcement agencies across the country are having trouble filling jobs, and Genesee County is trying to...
JOBS
Officials investigating fire at Flint daycare

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A State of Michigan arson investigator is investigating a fire that happened at a Flint daycare. The fire broke out about 5 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at Gloria’s Little Angels Child Care Center, located at 2440 Lippincott Blvd. No one was injured, but the fire...
FLINT, MI
Joint exam to be held for Flint home explosion investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators plan to hold a joint exam in the coming months for the deadly home explosion that happened in Flint. The exam is expected to be in late August or September, according to the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit. At this time, no criminal evidence...
FLINT, MI
7th annual Flint Water Fest returns

The 7th Annual Flint Water Fest Kicks off this weekend, joining us to share more about it is the founder Kay Smith along with Rodney Lontine President of Flint institute of Music. It begins Friday and runs through the fourth on the grounds of Flint City Hall.
FLINT, MI
UAW reaches tentative agreement with GM, Flint Assembly not to strike

FLINT, Mich. - The UAW has announced that a tentative agreement for the members of General Motors subsystems manufacturing. Due to the agreement, the four plants that the agreement was bargained for will not engage in a work stoppage:. Lake Orion Assembly. Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly. Flint Assembly. Lansing Grand River Assembly.
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Pleads For $800K In Donations To Buy Home, Amid Owing $2M In Restitution

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife, Laticia Maria McGee, are building a new life and crowdfunding donations to support it, despite owing the city restitution. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported on the couple’s announcement of McGee’s pregnancy, one week ahead of the anniversary of her husband’s prison release in January.
DETROIT, MI

