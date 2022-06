Work on the white marble and glass façade of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is bringing the long-awaited project closer to completion in the Financial District. Designed by Santiago Calatrava and developed by The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the reinforced concrete structure sits atop the eastern end of Liberty Park by the intersection of Greenwich and Liberty Streets. The ground floor rests on the elevated park space, which itself serves as the roof for the southern entrance and exit of the vehicle security center for the World Trade Center complex.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO