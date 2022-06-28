ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Wonderful World of Scott Hrabko and the Rabbits!

By Community Marketing
 4 days ago

This is the wonderful world of Scott Hrabko and the Rabbits and we’re all just living in it! Host Diana Linn welcomes Scott Hrabko to the KKFI studios to share the stories behind and...

Salon

The 50 best 3-hour-or-longer movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. For some people, a 3-ish-hour runtime is an automatic mark against a movie — especially if they're sitting in a theater with no chance to press "pause" for a bathroom break. For other people, an especially long runtime might help justify the time and money required for a movie theater excursion in the first place. And as CNN explains, it is the massive franchise spectacles and superhero films — the types of movies that do well at the box office — that seem to be trending longer these days.
MOVIES

