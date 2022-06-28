Impact of lifestyle and psychosocial factors on the onset of hypertension after the Great East Japan earthquake: a 7-year follow-up of the Fukushima Health Management Survey

Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) are chronic inflammatory disorders of the gastrointestinal tract that share similar genetic risk factors. However, while fibrotic stricture of the intestine is a major characteristic of CD; it is rarely observed in UC. Deposition of collagen in the extracellular matrix contributes to the formation of fibrotic strictures in CD, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the present study, we found that heat shock protein 47 (HSP47), a stress-response protein that acts as a molecular chaperone during the processing and secretion of collagen, expressed in the intestinal tissue from patients with CD. Serum HSP47 levels and anti-HSP47 antibody titers were significantly higher in patients with CD than in those with UC. Furthermore, anti-HSP47 antibody levels correlated significantly with fibrosis in CD. In addition, HSP47 inhibition significantly suppressed collagen production in fibroblasts in vitro. These findings suggest that HSP47 is a biomarker for differentiating fibrotic from non-fibrotic forms of CD. Additionally, we propose that HSP47 could be a potential target for treating fibrosis in patients with CD.
