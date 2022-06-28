ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Impact of lifestyle and psychosocial factors on the onset of hypertension after the Great East Japan earthquake: a 7-year follow-up of the Fukushima Health Management Survey

By Eri Kobari
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural disasters force many evacuees to change several aspects of their lifestyles. This longitudinal study aimed to investigate whether factors such as living environment and lifestyle factors were related to new-onset hypertension in survivors of the Great East Japan Earthquake over a long-term follow-up of up to 7 years after the...

Nature.com

Correction to: Early exposures and inherent factors in premature newborns are associated with type 1 diabetes

In the original version of the article, the first and last names of the authors were interchanged. The correct author names are given above. The original article has been corrected. Pediatric Endocrinology Unit, Division of Pediatrics, Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), Zerifin, Israel. Iren Zargari,Â Adi AdarÂ &Â Marianna Rachmiel...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Non-aspirin non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in colorectal cancer: a review of clinical studies

Colorectal cancer (CRC) chemoprevention is an area of interest. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are anti-inflammatory agents which have been identified as cancer chemoprevention agents given that inflammation is thought to contribute to tumorigenesis. Most studies have demonstrated that the NSAID, aspirin, plays a beneficial role in the prevention of CRC and colonic adenomas. Non-aspirin NSAIDs (NA-NSAIDs) have also been studied in CRC chemoprevention. There is increasing literature around their role in pre-cancerous polyp prevention and in decreasing CRC incidence and CRC-related outcomes in certain high-risk subgroups. However, the use of NA-NSAIDs may be accompanied by increased risks of toxicity. Further studies are required to establish the associations between concurrent aspirin and NA-NSAID use, and CRC-related outcomes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Is genetic risk of ADHD mediated via dopaminergic mechanism? A study of functional connectivity in ADHD and pharmacologically challenged healthy volunteers with a genetic risk profile

Recent GWAS allow us to calculate polygenic risk scores for ADHD. At the imaging level, resting-state fMRI analyses have given us valuable insights into changes in connectivity patterns in ADHD patients. However, no study has yet attempted to combine these two different levels of investigation. For this endeavor, we used a dopaminergic challenge fMRI study (L-DOPA) in healthy participants who were genotyped for their ADHD, MDD, schizophrenia, and body height polygenic risk score (PRS) and compared results with a study comparing ADHD patients and healthy controls. Our objective was to evaluate how L-DOPA-induced changes of reward-system-related FC are dependent on the individual polygenic risk score. FMRI imaging was used to evaluate resting-state functional connectivity (FC) of targeted subcortical structures in 27 ADHD patients and matched controls. In a second study, we evaluated the effect of ADHD and non-ADHD PRS in a L-DOPA-based pharmaco-fMRI-challenge in 34 healthy volunteers. The functional connectivity between the putamen and parietal lobe was decreased in ADHD patients. In healthy volunteers, the FC between putamen and parietal lobe was lower in ADHD high genetic risk participants. This direction of connectivity was reversed during L-DOPA challenge. Further findings are described for other dopaminergic subcortical structures. The FC between the putamen and the attention network showed the most consistent change in patients as well as in high-risk participants. Our results suggest that FC of the dorsal attention network is altered in adult ADHD as well as in healthy controls with higher genetic risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Investigating the role of heat shock protein 47 in fibrosis in Crohn's disease

Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) are chronic inflammatory disorders of the gastrointestinal tract that share similar genetic risk factors. However, while fibrotic stricture of the intestine is a major characteristic of CD; it is rarely observed in UC. Deposition of collagen in the extracellular matrix contributes to the formation of fibrotic strictures in CD, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the present study, we found that heat shock protein 47 (HSP47), a stress-response protein that acts as a molecular chaperone during the processing and secretion of collagen, expressed in the intestinal tissue from patients with CD. Serum HSP47 levels and anti-HSP47 antibody titers were significantly higher in patients with CD than in those with UC. Furthermore, anti-HSP47 antibody levels correlated significantly with fibrosis in CD. In addition, HSP47 inhibition significantly suppressed collagen production in fibroblasts in vitro. These findings suggest that HSP47 is a biomarker for differentiating fibrotic from non-fibrotic forms of CD. Additionally, we propose that HSP47 could be a potential target for treating fibrosis in patients with CD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Earthquake#Health Management#Psychosocial#Hypertension#Japanese
Nature.com

Brown adipose tissue-derived MaR2 contributes to cold-induced resolution of inflammation

Obesity induces chronic inflammation resulting in insulin resistance and metabolic disorders. Cold exposure can improve insulin sensitivity in humans and rodents, but the mechanisms have not been fully elucidated. Here, we find that cold resolves obesity-induced inflammation and insulin resistance and improves glucose tolerance in diet-induced obese mice. The beneficial effects of cold exposure on improving obesity-induced inflammation and insulin resistance depend on brown adipose tissue (BAT) and liver. Using targeted liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry, we discovered that cold and Î²3-adrenergic stimulation promote BAT to produce maresin 2 (MaR2), a member of the specialized pro-resolving mediators of bioactive lipids that play a role in the resolution of inflammation. Notably, MaR2 reduces inflammation in obesity in part by targeting macrophages in the liver. Thus, BAT-derived MaR2 could contribute to the beneficial effects of BAT activation in resolving obesity-induced inflammation and may inform therapeutic approaches to combat obesity and its complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lifestyle
Obesity
Health
Diabetes
Japan
Public Health
MedicalXpress

The lasting symptoms among COVID-19 long haulers

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, scientists have become increasingly aware of a group of patients—so-called "long haulers"—who remain plagued by a combination of symptoms long after the infection passes. In a study published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience, specialists from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) describe their findings related to their multidisciplinary clinical work in this area.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows strong link between COVID-19 and worsening mental health

The past two years have caused widespread disruption, anxiety, loss and grief worldwide—but a new University of Otago, Christchurch, study has identified a concerning link between ongoing COVID‑19 disruption and worsening mental health for those most at risk. The international study, involving hundreds of New Zealanders, has sparked...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Bowel cancer: How to check your poo

Dame Deborah James, who has died from bowel cancer at the age of 40, told everyone to check their poo as part of her campaign to raise awareness of the disease. We answer the questions that many are asking about one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Research finds that social isolation is directly associated with later dementia

Social isolation is linked to lower brain volume in areas related to cognition and a higher risk of dementia, according to research published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The study found that social isolation was linked to a 26% increased risk of dementia, separately from risk factors like depression and loneliness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers examine the infectious periods in vaccinated individuals with SARS-CoV-2, omicron and delta variants

In January 2022, the U.S. shifted its guidelines to recommend isolation of five days from COVID-19 symptom onset, followed by an additional five days of mask wearing. However, the progression of the infection as well as the impact of the different variants and vaccinations on when a person is no longer infectious (culture conversion) has been largely unknown.
SCIENCE

