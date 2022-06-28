ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Association of cardiovascular disease risk and changes in renin levels by mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists in patients with primary aldosteronism

By Motoko Nomura
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent report stated that patients with primary aldosteronism who remain renin suppressed during mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist treatment might have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease than those with unsuppressed renin activity. We retrospectively investigated the incidence of composite cardiovascular disease and risk factors for cardiovascular disease in 1115 Japanese...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Genetic Study Shows Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Increase the Risk of Cataracts

Statins, a drug used to lower LDL (“bad cholesterol”) are taken by more than 40 million Americans. In fact, they are the most common drug class of prescriptions in the United States. Some of the most common statins include atorvastatin, lovastatin, pravastatin, fluvastatin, rosuvastatin, simvastatin, and pitavastatin going by brand names like Lipitor, Crestor, Lescol XL, Altoprev, Livalo, Pravachol, Ezallor, Zocor, and Zypitamag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiovascular Disease#Receptor Antagonist#Renin#Primary Aldosteronism#Japanese
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

38-year-old woman vaccinated against Covid-19, who developed a deep vein thrombosis weeks after getting vaccinated, died due to complications caused by the vaccine, coroner says

In the last two weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been declining globally and per the NY Times Covid-19 tracker, the 14-day daily average number of cases on Saturday reached 493,855 which is 17% decline. Health experts continue to advise that the best weapon against the deadly virus remains the Covid-19 vaccine, which provides a decent protection against the virus for months after the last dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy