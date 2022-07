(Seguin) – At approximately 3:15 pm this afternoon (Monday, June 27), the Seguin Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire that ignited from a lightning strike in the 4400 block of IH-10 West. A strong north wind caused the fire to spread to the San Antonio RV dealership. 20 RVs burned in the fire. There were no injuries, and as of 4 pm, the fire was extinguished and contained.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO