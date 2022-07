Cast: Philippe A. Haddad Danny Trejo Maurice Compte Maya Stojan Jaylen Moore. The story of the rise and fall of the first American-born drug lord in Mexico, this tale of power, money, greed and betrayal amongst rival members of the drug cartels finds American gangster Erik Vasquez scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies.

