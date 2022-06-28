ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Post-Uvalde gun law is legacy moment for Texas’ John Cornyn, but backlash is fierce

By Todd J. Gillman
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Republican leveraged his A+ rating from the NRA and his credibility within the Senate to shepherd the biggest gun violence prevention measure in a generation through an evenly divided Senate. It’s also a moment of unusual political peril for the four-term senator. His collaboration with President...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 64

Jeffery Donowick
4d ago

Gun laws has not stopped crimes at all. When are people going to realize it. Look at Chicago having the most strict gun laws but have the highest gun crimes. But lets keep doing that.

Reply(19)
22
SA Ander
4d ago

he hasnt done squat in office, his legacy will be his retirement account....

Reply
9
CJ Grisham, Esq.
4d ago

And Texans won't forget at the ballot box.

Reply
25
