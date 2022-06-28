ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

HP 4th of July sale: save up to 70% off laptops, PCs, monitors and more

By James Pickard
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may still be a week away until the day itself but the HP 4th of July sale is now underway with discounts of up to 70% available across laptops, PCs, monitors, peripherals and more. You can jump through the link below to take a look at everything that's...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

It's not even Prime Day, but Amazon's best-selling laptop is already on sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still days away — it takes place on July 12 and 13 — but thousands of can't-miss deals have already arrived on the website. The markdowns span just about every product department, with some of the most noteworthy discounts available on top-rated tech from your favorite brands. If you've considered buying a laptop recently, now's the time to do it. Best-selling models from HP, Lenovo, and Acer are on major sale right now, and prices start at just $184 for a touch display Chromebook that one reviewer called the "perfect low-cost option."
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#New Laptops#Best Laptops#Design#Ram#Techradar
Digital Trends

This 58-inch 4K TV is under $300 at Walmart today

As the Fourth of July and Prime Day approach, we’re starting to see some great deals on electronics rolling around, such as this deal at Walmart on Hisense’s 58-inch 4K R6 Series Roku Smart TV. If you’re unfamiliar with Hisense, the company specializes in budget-friendly TVs packed with many features, although you can still find some premium products under its belt. You can grab it from Walmart for just $298, which is $40 off the normal $338 price, making it one of the better Walmart TV deals.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Amazon bars off-duty warehouse workers from its buildings

Amazon is barring off-duty warehouse workers from the company’s facilities, a move organizers say can hamper union drives. Under the policy shared with workers on Amazon’s internal app, employees are barred from accessing buildings or other working areas on their scheduled days off, and before or after their shifts.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
pocketnow.com

Best Buy’s latest July 4th deals will get you insane savings on iPhones, laptops, smart TVs and more

We have found many great devices on sale at Best Buy, where 4th of July deals will help you save big bucks on some of the best devices. First up, we have the iPhone 13 lineup that is now receiving up to $800 savings in select models when you trade in your old or damaged phone and by activating your device on Verizon or AT&T. Or get up to $540 on higher-end models available from T-Mobile.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Get a massive $489 price cut on a Dell XPS 13 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

On the hunt for a premium ultrabook? Check out this Core i7 Dell XPS 13 on sale for $930.99 (was $1,419) (opens in new tab) at the official Dell site - it's easily one of the best deals we've found on a machine of this type in the run up to this year's Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Amazon brings back a popular early Prime Day deal for yet another year

Amazon has brought back an old favorite as one of its early Prime Day deals for yet another year. Right now, you can get six months free Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy an Echo Dot (opens in new tab). It's an excellent little freebie for music lovers or those looking to take an inexpensive first step into smart home tech.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices (today only)

If you feel like today's best wireless earbuds are... not imaginative enough to command higher than, say, $150 prices, you're probably overjoyed to hear that Apple's long overdue second-gen AirPods Pro could bring a few truly game-changing technologies and features to the table this fall. While undoubtedly expensive (especially if...
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on stick vacuums

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is a good time to score deals on lightweight, cordless stick vacuums. But you don't have...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Get a Ring video doorbell and an Echo Show 5 bundle for just $85

Amazon is getting impatient waiting for its annual Prime Day sales event. Right now, they’re offering an early Prime Day deal that scores Prime Members a Ring video doorbell and an Echo Show 5 bundle for just $85. Yes, you read that correctly. $85 gets you a brand new...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Prime Day Beats headphone deals 2022: Best early discounts

Prime Day 2022 is drawing near and Prime Day deals on Beats headphones are inevitable. We expect Amazon and other stores to offer solid markdowns on Apple's other line of best-selling audio wearables. Beats headphones and earbuds are among the most coveted audio gear around. Besides being heavy on the...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $2605, Get a Sony BRAVIA A80J 55″ XR OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $998 Shipped – This Weekend Only

COGNITIVE PROCESSOR XR – Revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. XR TRILUMINOS PRO - Rediscover everything you watch with billions of accurate colors and see impressive picture quality that is natural...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $390, Get the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop with Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor for $289.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Acer Aspire 5 laptop is perfect for students or light work, and you can get one for $289.99 shipped, today only, originally $389.99. Featuring a 15.6″ Full HD display with 82.58% screen-to-body, 16:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels, an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB NVMe solid-state drive storage, and Windows 11 Home. Product page.
COMPUTERS
BobVila

Lowe’s 4th of July Sale 2022: The Best Deals on Tools, Appliances, and More

The Lowe’s 4th of July sale 2022 has arrived. The exciting holiday event allows shoppers to save big with amazing deals on everything from tools to patio furniture. The limited-time sales include tools for up to 30% off, (including brands like DeWalt and Dremel) along with outdoor furniture up to 40% off, and grills and accessories up to 20% off (from top brands like Char-Broil, Weber, and Blackstone).
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy