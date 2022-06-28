Siemens Healthineers and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announce strategic partnership focused on personalized medicine and increased access to high quality healthcare
And Siemens Healthineers have committed to a new strategic relationship to bring the most advanced imaging and treatment technologies from Siemens Healthineers to Ohio State patient care and research centers and the surrounding communities. The partnership:. Provides advanced imaging and cutting-edge radiation oncology modalities at Outpatient Care West Campus...wexnermedical.osu.edu
Comments / 0