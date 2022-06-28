ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Siemens Healthineers and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announce strategic partnership focused on personalized medicine and increased access to high quality healthcare

osu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd Siemens Healthineers have committed to a new strategic relationship to bring the most advanced imaging and treatment technologies from Siemens Healthineers to Ohio State patient care and research centers and the surrounding communities. The partnership:. Provides advanced imaging and cutting-edge radiation oncology modalities at Outpatient Care West Campus...

wexnermedical.osu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
osu.edu

Prestigious grant will enhance and expand global programming at Fisher

In recognition of its commitment to providing Ohio State students, faculty and staff, as well as the business community across the state with global business perspectives, the Max M. Fisher College of Business has been named a recipient of a Title VI Center for International Business Education and Research (CIBER) grant.
OHIO STATE
osu.edu

Ohio State doctoral student named 2022 Tillman Scholar

Brandi Wooten wanted to be a Tillman Scholar so badly that she applied to the program twice. After her first application was rejected, she reached out to former scholars for their input on her application. “They told me, ‘This is what you have to think about: Who do you want...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy