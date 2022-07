A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...

MENDON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO