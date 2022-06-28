Pregnant woman shot several times in possible east Fort Worth home robbery, police say

A woman was shot several times during what Fort Worth police believe may have been a home robbery early Tuesday morning.

Shots were fired around 3:40 a.m. at the Dylan Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Meadowbrook Gardens Drive in east Fort Worth.

Responding officers said a woman was suffering from several gunshot wounds and she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. According to a police call log, the woman is six months pregnant.

The victim was last listed in stable condition, police said.

“Initial details provided by the victim indicate that this was the result of a possible robbery of the resident,” a spokesperson from the police department said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.