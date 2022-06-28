River water receding in flooded Morrison County community

RANDALL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say it will probably take another week before the river that runs through a flooded central Minnesota community returns to normal levels.

Nearly a foot of rain late last week in Randall caused residents in about 30 homes to evacuate to emergency shelters. Boats were used to rescue some of the evacuees.

Flood waters closed Highway 10 and numerous streets in the Morrison County community of about 600 residents north of Little Falls.

Mayor Danny Noss said flood water from the Little Elk River is receding and cleanup work continues. City staff have been working nearly around-the-clock, Noss said.

Residents have offered food and clothing to those in need, Minnesota Public Radio News reported. Displaced residents are being allowed to return to their homes once authorities determine they are safe. .

“Like any small town, especially in Minnesota, everybody hangs together and helps everybody,” Noss said.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to use caution when driving in the area because of the potential for road washouts. It’s also asking the general public to stay away so recovery efforts can continue.

Noss said Randall’s annual Independence Day celebration will go on as scheduled on Saturday, including a parade, music, food, a baseball game and a street dance.

“We’re not going to let this get us down,” he said.