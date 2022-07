Authorities said the body of a missing man has been found Thursday morning on Lake Eufaula. Authorities also recovered 26-year-old Phillip Alan Williams and the wave runner that he was riding when he was last seen. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Williams appears to have run into the shoreline at about 9:30 at night. Troopers say the combination of low visibility and a high rate of speed is the reason for the crash.

