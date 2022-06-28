Catalytic converter thefts shut down a county’s buses

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — A dial-a-ride bus service in a Michigan county has been suspended after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They’re sought by thieves because they contain valuable precious metals.

The thefts occurred last weekend at buses operated by the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency in Shiawassee County, 40 miles northeast of Lansing.

“At this point, our transportation services are temporarily suspended. We are going week to week and will inform you regularly of any changes,” the agency said Monday.

For a fee, the buses take county residents to grocery stores, medical appointments, schools and more. People who are 60 or older can ride for free.