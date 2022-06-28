ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enerpac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $151.9 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $570 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAC

