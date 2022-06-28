Enerpac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $151.9 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $570 million.

