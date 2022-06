Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will join the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Sunday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Scissortail Park for the annual “Red, White & Boom!”. “We are so fortunate to have a high caliber orchestra like the Oklahoma City Philharmonic,” Holt said. “For more than 30 years they have brought some of the finest entertainment to our city, and Red White & Boom has become one of the most anticipated summer events. So, grab your shorts and flip flops and join me at Scissortail Park with the OKC Philharmonic next Sunday!”

