RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Road Trips

LIFE HACKS

LONG ROAD TRIP HACKS

COMEDY

If you are in for a long drive at night, listen to comedians while driving. It's impossible to fall asleep while laughing

===

Dyer sheets

You learn very quickly how stuffy one car can get on a road trip, especially when the car is packed out. Dryer sheets aren't the cure-all to this, but they can offer air-freshening relief, especially when most of us have them readily available. Wrap them around air vents for a built-in breath of fresh air.

====

DOLLAR STORE BASKETS MAKE PERFECT MEAL HOLDERS

Plastic baskets. There was really no good use for them until now; you know you can store sammies, fruits, and even fries in one of these retro bad boys.