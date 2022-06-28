ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Thunderstorms to roll in this afternoon

By Alexis Staniec
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A calm and mostly sunny start to your Tuesday before thunderstorms to move through this afternoon and into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

wearegreenbay.com

Small rain chances this weekend followed by a rainy Fourth

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A nice start to your weekend tonight with clear skies and comfortable weather. Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day, with spotty rain chances to roll in by the early afternoon, that will pass by the evening. Tomorrow’s high temperature will be around 81 degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Nice start to the 4th weekend, few minor rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A great looking day out there to start the long weekend! Although we start with some clouds Friday afternoon, we will have decent sunshine coming out again. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Low to mid 70s by the lakeshore. The other part of the forecast is the DROP IN HUMIDITY which will bring comfortable air back in for the weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Spotty thunderstorms still in the mix for the Fourth

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty thunderstorm chances stick around as we head into the evening and overnight hours, and could linger as long as the early morning tomorrow. We are back to more seasonable temperatures for Friday with a high of around 83, and...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Lack of rain has crops falling behind in central Wisconsin

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The recent rain may not be enough to keep crops growing. The erratic rain patterns have crops in some areas of central Wisconsin falling behind. June is usually one of the wettest months of the year, but this year, there is a lack of rain. “It...
ATHENS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Severe storms possible in Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening

An approaching cold front could bring strong to severe storms in across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms will move across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening. Severe storms could generate damaging wind gusts and large hail. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin

Skies have cleared and the sunshine is creating some instability that will help touch of thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. The best chance for severe storms is across Wisconsin, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms that will be capable of large hail. Some strong winds and a tornado are also possible, though hail is the biggest threat.
MINNESOTA STATE
101 WIXX

Bear Sightings Reported in Northeast Wisconsin

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– It’s bear season in northeast Wisconsin. Chris Verbrigghe was excited to have the same bear visit their Wescott backyard for four days. “We called him Big Blacky, people said he’s probably about 400 pounds and sure enough he comes wandering in the yard and snooping around and checks the feeders.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Boaters beware during Fourth of July weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Independence Day is one of the busiest days for boaters, but that also means it is one of the most dangerous. Because of this, ‘Operation Dry Water’ is in full effect, in which local authorities patrol waterways more heavily for impaired drivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
Weather
Environment
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

N.E. Wisconsin gas prices: Cheapest areas to fill up before July 4th

(WFRV) – With gas prices not easing up, you may want to plan accordingly and find where the cheapest options are to fill up your tank for your July 4th travels. According to AAA car travel will set a new record, despite historically high gas prices, with 42 million people hitting the road during the holiday weekend. The high amount of car travel may be due to recent issues with air travel and concerns of cancelations and delays.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

15 Reasons Why You Should Visit Wisconsin’s Driftless Area

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. SPARED THE LAST ROUND of ice age glaciers, the southwestern corner of Wisconsin is free from “drift” – the glacial debris that shaped the rest of the state’s landscape. Rather than hills and lakes, the Driftless Area is dominated by steep ridges and river valleys. Scenic roads wind through a tangle of verdant beauty, modest farms and small towns, making the Driftless a world unto itself to disappear into for a day or long weekend. There’s a lot to see and do, so here are some of the highlights to get you started.
WISCONSIN STATE
kdal610.com

Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

RICE LAKE, MN (KDAL) – A crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on the East Calvary Road in Rice Lake has left two people dead. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred just after 9 p-m Thursday and both of the motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.
RICE LAKE, WI
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN

