Adele has revealed that she would like to have more children with her boyfriend, Rich Paul.Adele and Rich Paul have been romantically linked since mid-2021 and bought their first home together in May this year.Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the 33-year-old singer, who shares her nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, said it would be “wonderful” to have “a couple more kids”.Asked about what she wants from life, Adele told host Lauren Laverne: “I definitely would like a couple more kids. It would be wonderful if we can.”However, she added: “If not, I have got Angelo....

CELEBRITIES ・ 37 MINUTES AGO