The Philadelphia 76ers made a trio of signings on Thursday night to open free agency. All have connections to the Houston Rockets. They brought in PJ Tucker and Danuel House, who played with James Harden and for Daryl Morey during their time with the Rockets. The Sixers also brought in young wing Trevelin Queen, who was with Houston after Harden and Morey left.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO