ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Wanda Sykes Hilariously Figures Out How Supreme Court Justices 'Lied' On 'Late Show'

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypqTH_0gOMDbct00

Wanda Sykes said Monday she’s “a little salty right now” ― and that might be an understatement. (Watch the video below.)

On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ,” the comedian zeroed in on the conservative Supreme Court justices who overturned abortion protections last week. Some who were nominated by Donald Trump affirmed their respect for the precedent set by Roe v. Wade in sworn testimony during their confirmation hearings . And Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) said they were misled by the judges.

Sykes figured out how the judges got away with it.

“These judges ... basically lied during their confirmation hearings,” Sykes griped. “How can you be a Supreme Court justice when you just lyin’? They had their fingers crossed or something?”

Later asked how the country can get closer to normal, “The Upshaws” star snapped: “Things would be normal if people, especially elected officials who tried to overthrow the election, if they went to jail. That would feel normal, I think.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 52

RsRTraitors
4d ago

Wanda is right they lied straight face to the public now impeachment hearings against Thomas and the 4 other's should start now.

Reply(13)
8
Related
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Bold Statement About The Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on two important and divisive issues over the past two days, abortion and gun control, and celebrities and lawmakers alike are chiming in with their thoughts on social media. On Thursday, June 23, SCOTUS "struck down" a New York state law that required citizens to have "proper cause to carry a handgun," loosening the regulations for who can obtain a concealed carry permit (via USA Today). This decision was especially disappointing for lawmakers like Governor Kathy Hochul, who is working toward more gun control in New York in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas (via USA Today).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Wanda Sykes
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
WandaVision
The Independent

Pelosi explains why she ‘elbowed’ Republican congresswoman’s young daughter

House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson has insisted that the media misrepresented a video of her allegedly elbowing the young daughter of Republican representative Mayra Flores during a photo-op of her swearing-in ceremony last week.The spokesperson said that she was merely trying to make sure the little girl “wouldn’t be hidden.”In a video that was shared widely, the top Democrat could be seen elbowing Ms Flores’ young daughter as Ms Pelosi motions with her hand for other people to join the photo.Ms Flores, 36, was elected to represent Texas’ 35th Congressional District — becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Are Joe Manchin and Susan Collins Stupid—or Do They Just Think We Are?

Are Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin stupid, or do they just think we are?. Both self-identified centrist, pro-choice senators voted to confirm Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, two of the six jurists responsible for curb-stomping American women’s rights back into the 1960s with today’s ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health. They did so because, at the time, they were assured that both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would uphold precedent. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, in fact, did not. Whoopsie!
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Calls grow for Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, to be subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

Calls for Virginia “Ginni” Thomas to be subpoenaed widened after The Washington Post revealed that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas communicated with former president Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman. Three people involved in the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot told The Post that Ms Thomas spoke with Mr Eastman, who tried to pressure former vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Two of the people said that the correspondence was more widespread than previously understood. In turn, members of the committee are discussing whether to delve into her alleged...
VIRGINIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

91K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy