ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Need an abortion? Better hope you have a generous boss | Arwa Mahdawi

By Arwa Mahdawi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2Xhe_0gOMDHAT00
People protesting outside the supreme court, against its overturning of Roe v Wade, on 24 June 2022. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Not so long ago, shortly before everything went to hell, employers wooed workers with perks such as ping-pong tables and free snacks. Now, in a sign of increasingly dystopian times, they are offering all-expenses-paid abortion trips. In the wake of the US supreme court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v Wade , a number of large corporations have announced they will pay for employees located in states that have banned abortion to travel to places where it is still allowed. Disney, Netflix, Goldman Sachs and Meta are just some of the companies that have said their benefits packages will cover this.

I applaud any company that is genuinely trying to do the right thing. But before we all take a moment of silence to appreciate the benevolence of our corporate overlords, it is worth asking what some of the companies who profess to care so much about reproductive rights are up to behind the scenes. The answer, in many cases, is writing fat cheques to the politicians and political groups who are responsible for dismantling abortion rights.

Take T-Mobile for example: the company has told its employees it will cover costs for abortions if needed, which is great. Not so great? In 2021, T-Mobile donated $100,000 to a group called the Republican Attorneys General Association (Raga), which played a central role in getting Roe overturned. Awkward! And T-Mobile isn’t the only company that doesn’t seem to be putting its money where its mouth is. The journalist Judd Legum has dug into campaign finance data and published a handy list of all the companies that are pro-choice for PR purposes, but who aren’t so public about their donations to Raga. They include Match Group (which operates dating apps such as Tinder), JP Morgan, Uber and Mastercard.

Why are companies in the US allowed to donate money to politicians, you might ask? It seems just a teeny bit corrupt. In poor countries you might describe this sort of thing as “bribery”. In the US, however, it’s not “bribery” – nothing like it – it’s constitutionally protected free speech. Corporations can pump money into politics thanks to a 2010 precedent set by the supreme court, known as Citizens United . Ah, the good old USA. Where corporations have more constitutional rights than women!

That someone who has made the decision to have an abortion may have to share that with their employer is horrifying

Even if a company hasn’t donated a cent to Republican politicians; even if it is really trying to do the right thing, the fact that employers get any say over whether you are able to access an abortion or not is horrifying. The fact that someone who has made the deeply personal decision to have an abortion may have to share that with their employer is horrifying. Healthcare (and abortion is obviously healthcare) should never be tied to employment. And yet, in the US, it is. The quality of care you get – your ability to access care without draining your bank account – often depends on who you work for and the sort of coverage they provide.

Being able to control healthcare gives corporations a lot of power – something they are well aware of that. Last year, a number of Kellogg’s workers went on strike to protest against unfair working conditions. One of the first things management did was cut off their healthcare; striking workers had to pay up to $2,980 in Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (Cobra) payments . (Cobra gives you the right to continue with your employer’s health plan after you are fired; you just need to pay a ridiculous amount of money for the privilege.) Now it looks suspiciously as if companies might start using access to abortion as a way to get their employees to step in line. Starbucks, for example, has said that it will reimburse abortion travel expenses under its healthcare plan but noted that it cannot “make promises of guarantees about any benefits ” for unionised stores. Better not unionise if you don’t want to be forced to give birth!

So that’s where we are in the richest country on Earth: human rights being doled out by HR departments. Civil rights downgraded to corporate perks.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judd Legum
The Independent

Texas attorney general wants to prosecute companies that help women access abortions

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton says he is planning to prosecute corporations that pay for employees to travel interstate to access abortion care. “It’s actually a new concept for us — these corporations deciding to pay for people to go get their abortions,” Mr Paxton said in an interview with NewsNation. He said the penalties for businesses that support their employees having abortions could be in excess of $100,000.“We’re looking at that literally as we speak,” he said.Dozens of American companies including Disney, Apple, JP Morgan Chase, Adidas and Airbnb are guaranteeing abortion benefits for their employees in the aftermath...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#The Us Supreme Court#Campaign Finance#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Goldman Sachs#Meta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
Fox News

Democrat House candidate in Illinois says Democratic Party must 'make room at the table' for pro-life Dems

A pro-life Democrat seeking to represent Illinois' First Congressional District in the House is speaking out against backlash pro-life Democrats have received in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, saying he believes pro-choice members of the party need to "make room at the table" for those who share his view and that the high court made a "step in the right direction."
ILLINOIS STATE
deseret.com

New omicron variant may be the ‘worst’ yet

A new COVID-19 wave is emerging in the United States, dominantly propelled by two strong omicron strains. First seen in South Africa, later in Portland, the BA.5 subvariant has been pegged as the “worst version” of omicron by experts, as it evades antibodies and transmits easily, according to NBC New York.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

As the Supreme Court faces civil unrest, Ketanji Brown Jackson makes history as its first Black woman justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to become the first Black woman justice in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court. Just after 12 p.m. eastern time, Jackson will be sworn in as the court’s 116th justice, minutes after justice Stephen Breyer retires. And when that happens, she will join the bench of a court in the eye of a storm. In recent weeks, a flurry of end-of-term verdicts handed down from the highest court in the land have become a national flashpoint, galvanizing protests across the country over the loss of reproductive rights, the striking down of gun control law, and the ever-blurrier line separating church and state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

339K+
Followers
81K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy