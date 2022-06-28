ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Fire Academy #8 Graduation

Virginia Beach, Virginia
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (June 28, 2022) The Virginia Beach Fire Department is pleased to announce that it will host the graduation ceremony for Virginia Beach Fire Academy Recruit Class #8, on Friday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Harry E. Diezel Training Center, 927 South Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach. Thirteen recruits completed 6 months of training and will be assigned to their duty stations following graduation.

For more information on becoming a Virginia Beach firefighter visit www.vbgov.com/fire.

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Coast Guard removes beached boat in Virginia Beach

A 29-foot recreational vessel was found beached on June 18 near the Virginia Beach side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. No injuries or environmental impacts were reported. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/coast-guard-removes-beached-boat-in-virginia-beach/
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

New concerns over concrete removal in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. New concerns over concrete removal in Virginia Beach. Hampton 2-year-old’s January death ruled homicide. 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at Kelly’s Tavern …. Sen. Kaine discusses military troops and mental health. Fueling the Facts: Does overinflating your tires …. Portsmouth organization...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Education
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
peninsulachronicle.com

Three Tenants Announced For New Shopping Center In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER –Three new businesses are headed to Gloucester County and will soon occupy space in a small shopping center that is currently under construction on George Washington Memorial Highway. Chipotle Mexican Grill, T-Mobile, and Aspen Dental will be the tenants in the new shopping complex, which is currently being...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Massive Shark Surfaces Off Ocean City, Virginia Beach

A white shark weighing in at 883 pounds was tracked off Virginia Beach and Ocean City, MD. Freya, as she was dubbed by shark research group OCEARCH, was "pinged" June 23 in Virginia Beach but had made her way to the Ocean City shoreline as of June 27, according to the OCEARCH shark tracker.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WAVY News 10

Newport News changes rules for short-term rentals

WAVY News 10's Bret Hall reports. Fueling the Facts: Does overinflating your tires …. Portsmouth organization searches for more male mentors. Portsmouth George Washington Highway double shooting. One man shot and killed on Alexander St., another …. WAVY Weather Night Update | June 28, 2022. Chesapeake City Council approves raising...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thecentersquare.com

Nearly half-a-million Virginia dollars going to coffee company expansion

(The Center Square) – The City of Suffolk will receive nearly a half-a-million dollars in Virginia grants to assist a coffee company expanding its operations in the city and the company is eligible to receive additional grant funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, which is owned...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy