Virginia Beach Fire Academy #8 Graduation

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (June 28, 2022) The Virginia Beach Fire Department is pleased to announce that it will host the graduation ceremony for Virginia Beach Fire Academy Recruit Class #8, on Friday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Harry E. Diezel Training Center, 927 South Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach. Thirteen recruits completed 6 months of training and will be assigned to their duty stations following graduation.

For more information on becoming a Virginia Beach firefighter visit www.vbgov.com/fire.

# # #