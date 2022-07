Hawarden, Iowa — An Ireton woman was taken to a hospital after an accident near Hawarden on Tuesday, June 28. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 5:00 p.m., 20-year-old Yazmin Topete of Ireton was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty westbound on Highway 10 four miles east of Hawarden. They tell us that 29-year-old Brandon Dekkers of Ireton was driving a 2014 Mack 600 semi-truck pulling a feed trailer northbound on Coolidge Avenue.

HAWARDEN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO