Best summer travel tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Humid conditions tonight, maybe a storm through 9 p.m. Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 68°. Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight...
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday evening through Saturday. Heavy rain is likely in a few spots with up to 5" of rain not out of the question. Today: Nearly 100% sunshine for the third day in a row with no chance of rain. The humidity will be increasing. South winds 5-15 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph. High: 93°
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. There will be a few thunderstorms and rain showers later tonight and Saturday. The main risks are lightning and some localized flooding. We know that a lot of you want rain for the yard and garden, and this is a pretty good chance.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: Mostly clear skies with humid conditions Wind: S switching to the north at 5-15 mph. Low: 70°. Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The chance increases to 60% during the evening and overnight. Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph. High: 90°
