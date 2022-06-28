Best summer travel tips

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday evening through Saturday. Heavy rain is likely in a few spots with up to 5" of rain not out of the question. Today: Nearly 100% sunshine for the third day in a row with no chance of rain. The humidity will be increasing. South winds 5-15 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph. High: 93°

