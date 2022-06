Savannah Repertory Theatre announced today that its summer musical presentation of The Spitfire Grill will be led by Dani Vazquez in the role of Percy Talbott, who arrives in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin with one suitcase and a number of secrets. Savannah Rep founding member Sandra Karas plays Hannah Ferguson, the Spitfire’s long-suffering owner, and Savannah Rep co-founder Jenn Bishop plays Shelby Thorpe, a patron and then employee of the Grill. The musical is full of love, redemption, and family, and is recommended for ages 13 and above.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO