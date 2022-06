The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has named Helen Williams Johnson, a leading agent at Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, as the Chair for the 2023 Southern Coast Heart Ball. In this role, Johnson is focused on driving equitable health for every member of our community, with a special focus on blood pressure rates and CPR education. In addition, she will help raise critical funds in support the lifesaving work of the organization.

