AUSTIN, Texas — One lucky Texan is now a millionaire, thanks to matching all five numbers drawn in Mega Millions on June 17. The numbers that night were (20-36-53-56-69). The winning ticket correctly matched the five numbers, bur didn't match the Mega Ball number (16). The Megaplier number was 2. The winning ticket was purchased at a Mini Mart, located at 929 Front St., in Comfort. The lucky winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO