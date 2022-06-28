Healthy Savannah Announces Community Health Advocate Training
Healthy Savannah and YMCA of Coastal Georgia are inviting community members, church and health ministry leaders, community service providers and others interested in health equity to consider joining its Community Health Advocate training program. An upcoming online training session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. The...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County residents struggling with food received some much-needed help Tuesday. The need is increasing because of rising prices for everyday necessities. The line of cars at Memorial Stadium was not there to come to watch a football game. Instead, it was to be one of...
Savannah City Manager Joseph A. Melder has appointed Takeshia Brown as the City’s first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer and Ronald Feldner as the Senior Director of Water Resources. Brown will bring nearly seven years of leadership and multicultural affairs experience to her new role with the City of...
Nick Deffley is the Sustainability Director for the City of Savannah. He talks about the effort to have a cleaner environment in the region and how it involves everyone in the community. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact...
The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has named Helen Williams Johnson, a leading agent at Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, as the Chair for the 2023 Southern Coast Heart Ball. In this role, Johnson is focused on driving equitable health for every member of our community, with a special focus on blood pressure rates and CPR education. In addition, she will help raise critical funds in support the lifesaving work of the organization.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After over 40 years, the Savannah Medical Clinic has closed. According to a person with the clinic, to their knowledge, it was the only healthcare provider in Savannah that offered surgical abortions by choice. No further comments were given on the closure. WTOC spoke with Lauren...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As inflation continues to impact families in the Coastal Empire, Second Harvest is gearing up to provide some relief. The food bank just received a $5 million grant through governor’s office. And $3 million of that will go towards purchasing food, which will be a huge help with rising food prices.
The property is slated for a 2024 completion. Standard Communities is planning to develop The Line, a 219-unit luxury community in Savannah, Ga. The project, capitalized at roughly $60 million, is slated for a 2024 completion. Standard Communities acquired an already existing building, constructed in 1926 by Atlantic Coast Line...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – July 4 is on its way. Have you planned out where you’re going to watch fireworks? If not, here’s a list of places you can go to near and in Savannah to celebrate. Savannah When: Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Where: Savannah’s Waterfront (downtown on River Street) Price: Free to […]
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The rivalry between Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, dates back centuries. Both coastal port cities situated in the Southeastern United States...
AS A FEMALE, and I repeat, AS A FEMALE in these United States of America, our Freedom to Choose no longer exists as of June 24, 2022. In my opinion, the Freedom to Choose is just that! Women should have the Freedom to Choose, and the Freedom to Decide to be either Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Such a private and personal decision should not be imposed by the Government upon any female, regardless of religious preference, race, socio-economic status or value system, and certainly not through a law that criminalizes females for the choices made. I find it offensive that this type of law is not imposed upon males in our county. Male or Female, whatever Your Value System, Your Faith, Your Beliefs, THEY ARE YOURS. Yes, you may expose others so they can make free-will choices for themselves, but it’s not our place to impose nor force. As Females in this country, we should have the liberty and freedom to make decisions that will be in the best interest, safety and protection for our lives and our families – decisions that should be made in PRIVACY and in CONSULTATION with Our Persons Of Trust –our spouse or significant other, our family members, our faith leader(s) and/or our health care provider(s). Your privacy and my privacy in the bedroom, and especially about the health care that each of our unique female bodies require, should not be an open-to-the-public book subjected to universal monitoring, public and private investigation, vigilante policing, threats, persecution under the law, and incarceration. Your Freedom to Choose, My Freedom to Choose as a human being and as a Female in this country should be as equally protected by the Constitution of the United States as any man’s, or as any person who now has the right and the Freedom to Choose and Carry (open or concealed) the type of GUN or ASSAULT WEAPON he/she desires (In the state of Georgia there is no longer the requirement for a background check or licensed permit to obtain a GUN or WEAPON).
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Wags Rescue has had a contract with the Jesup pound for the past decade that allowed them five days to try and get the animals sent to a rescue or adopted before they would be euthanized, as part of what they called the Last Chance Rescue Network.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Summer brings the life out of many for those looking for ingenious things to do in addition to hanging out at the beach. Here is a list of must do things in Savannah. Paint at the Art Bash Studio Painting not only sharpens the mind through mental concept visualization and application, and […]
Professor Larry Rowland leads a lecture on the history of Beaufort, S.C. for U.S. Marines on Thursday, June 23, at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. Rowland is the author of numerous articles and books on Beaufort, South Carolina and Sea Island history. Photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Brookins, USMC.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rising costs are hitting families hard and now that financial strain is causing them to make tough decisions, like getting rid of the their pets. This is a last resort for the pet owners. They try to get them with friends and family or a rescue first, but they are seeing an increase here at the Chatham County Animal Control and they are almost at capacity.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – As a paramedic, nothing would stop Sara Cathey from stepping up to save a life. As it turned out, the Beaufort EMS worker was able to help one of her own family members. “She brightens my day,” Sara said of her niece, Natalyn. “Makes any bad day good.” It was […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re a parent of a school aged child in Georgia, you’ll want to make sure they’re all up to date on their shots before heading back to school in August!. There is a new requirement that impacts high schoolers specifically, and joining...
The latest report released by the University System of Georgia (USG) shows that Georgia Southern continues to have a strong economic impact on the region it serves and significantly contributed to the USG’s $19.3 billion total economic impact between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. The report indicates that Georgia Southern’s annual economic impact has soared to more than $1 billion for FY 2021, a 7.4% increase over FY 2020.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Savannah public safety officials urge fireworks safety. Looking for places to see fireworks on America's birthday? The following is a list of July 4 fireworks celebrations in our area. Want to share your own? Email news@wjcl.com. Events. Savannah: July 1-4; Plant Riverside District;...
Used to be that Savannah had an off-season and an on-season when it came to tourists taking over the town. Just as the first azalea bush bloomed and the first green beer tapped, pale and ruddy folks, mostly from the Northeast and Midwest, flocked to Georgia's first city for sun salutations and spirits of all kinds. See more.
Statesboro’s first package liquor store, Clarke Beverages II, is now open at 607 Brannen Street. The store operates from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM Monday through Thursday and will remain open until 10:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. They will be closed on Sundays. According to Jennifer Harrison, they...
