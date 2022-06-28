ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person severely injured after hit and run in Colorado Springs

By Kate Singh
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkCYT_0gOMAByk00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man after he hit a pedestrian with his truck before fleeing the scene.

CSPD said it happened Monday just before 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1700 block of S. Nevada Ave, located just south of E. Ramona Ave.

Officers said they received a call that a person had been run over by a vehicle there. Emergency personnel responded and found the injured person. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

However, police said, the driver involved left as emergency personnel arrived.

Police sent out an alert late Monday looking for a 2003 white extended cab Chevrolet Silverado bearing Oklahoma license plate GJJ-998 with “significant front-end damage, no front plate, and a black toolbox mounted in the bed of the truck,” per the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

On Tuesday just before 7 a.m., CSPD deactivated that alert, saying that the vehicle had been located and the driver was taken into custody.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

