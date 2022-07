Three men, two from Hopkinsville and a third formerly of Christian County, have been indicted by a federal grand jury with firearms related offenses. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky’s Office, 43-year-old Shaun Powers of Hopkinsville was indicted for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, illegal possession of a machine gun, and possession of an unregistered firearm, that is, a weapon made from a shotgun having a barrel length of less than 18 inches.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO